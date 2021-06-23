Datamine FLUX (FLUX) Achieves Market Cap of $249,960.07

Datamine FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 23rd. During the last seven days, Datamine FLUX has traded down 42% against the US dollar. One Datamine FLUX coin can now be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00001276 BTC on major exchanges. Datamine FLUX has a total market capitalization of $249,960.07 and $2,216.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003013 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00046426 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.07 or 0.00108623 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.21 or 0.00169272 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000179 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,097.89 or 0.99675653 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Datamine FLUX Coin Profile

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 589,747 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

