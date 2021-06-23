Datarius Credit (DTRC) Price Tops $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

Datarius Credit (CURRENCY:DTRC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 23rd. Datarius Credit has a market capitalization of $47,575.64 and approximately $62.00 worth of Datarius Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datarius Credit coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Datarius Credit has traded down 22.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Datarius Credit Coin Profile

DTRC is a coin. Datarius Credit’s total supply is 239,992,867 coins and its circulating supply is 159,756,076 coins. Datarius Credit’s official website is datarius.io . Datarius Credit’s official Twitter account is @Datariuscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Datarius Credit’s official message board is medium.com/@datariuscryptobank

According to CryptoCompare, “Datarius is an Ethereum-based social P2P cryptobank. DTRC is an ERC20 utility token that allows its holders to access and participate in the Datarius banking system. The token holders will also receive 65% of the fees and charges collected by the Datarius cryptobank. The amount shall be distributed annually starting from 2019, in proportion to the number of the token holders. “

Buying and Selling Datarius Credit

