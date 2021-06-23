Datawallet (DXT) Market Cap Reaches $159,108.23

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. Over the last week, Datawallet has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Datawallet coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Datawallet has a market capitalization of $159,108.23 and $3,281.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Datawallet alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00053781 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003457 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00019955 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $203.10 or 0.00610338 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00078158 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00039468 BTC.

Datawallet Profile

DXT is a coin. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 coins. The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq . The official website for Datawallet is datawallet.com . Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DataWallet is a decentralized Customer-to-Business data exchange to allow users to control and monetize their data for DataWallet tokens (DXT). “

Datawallet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datawallet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datawallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Datawallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datawallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.