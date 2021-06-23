Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) CFO Sells $238,050.00 in Stock

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) CFO John Abbot sold 9,000 shares of Datto stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $238,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $238,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

John Abbot also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Datto alerts:

On Friday, May 21st, John Abbot sold 9,000 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total value of $242,280.00.

MSP traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.92. 197,876 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,775. Datto Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $22.30 and a fifty-two week high of $33.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion and a PE ratio of 76.91.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.00 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Datto by 24.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Datto by 70.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 39,153 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 16,181 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Datto in the first quarter worth about $858,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Datto during the fourth quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC bought a new position in Datto during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Datto from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Datto from $38.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Datto from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Datto from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.10.

About Datto

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

Read More: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Datto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.