DATx (DATX) Market Capitalization Tops $911,290.51

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. DATx has a market capitalization of $911,290.51 and approximately $291,653.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DATx coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DATx has traded down 22.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003004 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00053677 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003478 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00020345 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $202.11 or 0.00606790 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00039963 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00078065 BTC.

About DATx

DATx (CRYPTO:DATX) is a coin. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 coins. DATx’s official website is www.datx.co . DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DATx is a new blockchain working in collaboration with QTUM Foundation and Avazu (advertising platform). It aims for users to become empowered stakeholders in the advertising space and advertisers will get returns by ad reach and revenue generated. The platform leverages on blockchain technology, and combines with artificial intelligence and big data solutions so that way ad spending can be properly tracked and accounted for. Their token DATx is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

