David E. Shaw Sells 53,946 Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Stock

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 53,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $4,153,842.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Schrödinger stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.87. The stock had a trading volume of 496,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,903. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -429.53 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.23. Schrödinger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.27 and a fifty-two week high of $117.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SDGR. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Schrödinger in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schrödinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Schrödinger from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.67.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 82.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schrödinger during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Schrödinger by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

