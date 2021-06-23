Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:DUSA) Trading Up 0.1%

Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:DUSA)’s share price was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.96 and last traded at $34.87. Approximately 7,334 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $34.82.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.33.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.