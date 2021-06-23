DDKoin Price Reaches $0.55 on Exchanges (DDK)

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 23rd. DDKoin has a total market capitalization of $944,743.11 and approximately $27,482.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DDKoin has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DDKoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00001624 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000163 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00010768 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00007900 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00015528 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005959 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004253 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000427 BTC.

DDKoin Coin Profile

DDKoin (DDK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DDKoin is ddkoin.com . DDKoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ddkofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

DDKoin Coin Trading

