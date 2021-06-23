DEAPcoin (DEP) Trading Down 18.9% Over Last Week

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. One DEAPcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DEAPcoin has traded 18.9% lower against the dollar. DEAPcoin has a total market cap of $21.56 million and approximately $2.10 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00053943 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003555 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00020427 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $194.86 or 0.00596884 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00039842 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00077838 BTC.

About DEAPcoin

DEAPcoin is a coin. Its launch date was August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,111,671,254 coins. DEAPcoin’s official website is dea.sg . DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

DEAPcoin Coin Trading

