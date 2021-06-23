Decentral Games (DG) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.38 Million

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. One Decentral Games coin can currently be bought for $126.95 or 0.00381195 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Decentral Games has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. Decentral Games has a total market cap of $30.62 million and $2.38 million worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Decentral Games

Decentral Games’ launch date was November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 241,244 coins. Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here . Decentral Games’ official website is decentral.games

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

