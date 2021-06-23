Decentraland (MANA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $768.64 Million

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 23rd. Decentraland has a total market cap of $768.64 million and approximately $52.42 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Decentraland has traded 32.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Decentraland coin can currently be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00001490 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Decentraland

Decentraland (CRYPTO:MANA) is a coin. Its launch date was September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,194,321,327 coins and its circulating supply is 1,580,431,921 coins. The official website for Decentraland is decentraland.org . Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Decentraland’s official message board is forum.decentraland.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y). Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games. Land is a non-fungible, transferrable, scarce digital asset stored in an Ethereum smart contract. It can be acquired by spending an ERC20 token called MANA. MANA can also be used to make in-world purchases of digital goods and services. “

Decentraland Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentraland should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentraland using one of the exchanges listed above.

