Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Price Tops $0.0036 on Major Exchanges (DVP)

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (CURRENCY:DVP) traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 23rd. One Decentralized Vulnerability Platform coin can now be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has traded down 88.4% against the U.S. dollar. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has a total market capitalization of $1.17 million and approximately $231,764.00 worth of Decentralized Vulnerability Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00054050 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003501 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00020473 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $207.20 or 0.00614811 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00040328 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.32 or 0.00078092 BTC.

About Decentralized Vulnerability Platform

DVP is a coin. It was first traded on August 2nd, 2018. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 329,995,957 coins. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official Twitter account is @dvpnetio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official website is dvpnet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The full name of DVP is the Decentralized Vulnerability Platform and it is the first decentralized vulnerability platform in the world. The DVP community is a decentralized autonomous organization, which is responsible for the vulnerability identification from multi-dimensions and comprehensive. At the same time, it acts as the core bridge between the white hats and the blockchain projects to provide an efficient and transparent blockchain security information platform, which will help improve the overall security awareness and build a better blockchain ecology. The DVP community will provide some public welfare services, in which the white hats can help the blockchain projects identify the security vulnerabilities and deliver them to DVP. As rewards, the white hat will by paying the corresponding bounty. By this model, it will lead to the achievement of a win-win virtuous circle for both the blockchain projects and the white hats. “

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Vulnerability Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Vulnerability Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentralized Vulnerability Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

