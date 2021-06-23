Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Acquired by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DE. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $278,000. Lincoln Capital LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.1% during the first quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.5% during the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 5,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $299,000. Finally, Bessemer Securities LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 55.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DE opened at $342.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.29. Deere & Company has a one year low of $148.19 and a one year high of $400.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $364.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 17.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.43%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DE shares. Argus raised their price target on Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.22.

In related news, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total value of $14,124,377.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,348,217.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $359.61 per share, with a total value of $98,892.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

