DeFiSocial Gaming Achieves Market Cap of $5.15 Million (DFSOCIAL)

DeFiSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 23rd. Over the last seven days, DeFiSocial Gaming has traded down 25.2% against the US dollar. One DeFiSocial Gaming coin can now be purchased for $687.32 or 0.01383163 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFiSocial Gaming has a market cap of $5.15 million and $123,629.00 worth of DeFiSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003014 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00046214 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.64 or 0.00107348 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.18 or 0.00169199 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000180 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,263.51 or 1.00178569 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002681 BTC.

DeFiSocial Gaming was first traded on December 12th, 2020. DeFiSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. The official website for DeFiSocial Gaming is dfsocial.com . DeFiSocial Gaming’s official message board is defisocial.medium.com . DeFiSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

