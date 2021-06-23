DeGate Price Reaches $0.26 on Top Exchanges (DG)

DeGate (CURRENCY:DG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. DeGate has a total market cap of $19.40 million and approximately $34,479.00 worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeGate coin can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000789 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeGate has traded 26.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00045826 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.67 or 0.00109182 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.78 or 0.00170767 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000189 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,814.97 or 1.00452548 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002742 BTC.

About DeGate

DeGate’s genesis date was November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,280,730 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

DeGate Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeGate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeGate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeGate using one of the exchanges listed above.

