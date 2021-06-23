Deliveroo (LON:ROO) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Shares of Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO) were down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 251.60 ($3.29) and last traded at GBX 251.60 ($3.29). Approximately 1,011,907 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 3,069,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 257.60 ($3.37).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ROO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 285 ($3.72) price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 285 ($3.72) price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective on shares of Deliveroo in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 390 ($5.10) price objective on shares of Deliveroo in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 420 ($5.49) price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 338 ($4.42).

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 251.14. The company has a market capitalization of £4.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

