Dent (DENT) 1-Day Volume Tops $20.77 Million

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 23rd. One Dent coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Dent has traded 35.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dent has a market capitalization of $218.08 million and $20.77 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00053793 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003546 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00020346 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $197.53 or 0.00604680 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00039818 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.50 or 0.00078054 BTC.

Dent Coin Profile

Dent is a coin. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,261,255,759 coins. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . The official website for Dent is www.dentwireless.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform. “

Buying and Selling Dent

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

