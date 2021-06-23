DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Acquired by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $4,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 155.4% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 618 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 17,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $1,174,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,721,962.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

XRAY has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barrington Research upped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.44.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $64.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.93. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.15 and a 1 year high of $69.54.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.89 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.35%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

