DePay Hits Market Cap of $2.35 Million (DEPAY)

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. DePay has a total market capitalization of $2.35 million and approximately $165,990.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DePay coin can now be bought for approximately $1.38 or 0.00004161 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, DePay has traded down 24.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DePay alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003022 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00046186 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.17 or 0.00106238 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.48 or 0.00167593 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000183 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,167.92 or 1.00193635 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002696 BTC.

DePay Profile

DePay’s total supply is 63,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,708,951 coins. DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DePay

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DePay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DePay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DePay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DePay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.