Desire Market Capitalization Tops $34,548.61 (DSR)

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 23rd. One Desire coin can currently be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Desire has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. Desire has a market capitalization of $34,548.61 and $19,717.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Desire Coin Profile

Desire is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Desire’s official website is www.desire-crypto.com . Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Desire is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Neoscrypt algorithm. It features a second layer of masternodes that process private and instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Desire Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Desire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Desire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

