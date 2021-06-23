Dether (DTH) 1-Day Volume Reaches $35,563.00

Dether (CURRENCY:DTH) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. In the last week, Dether has traded down 20.1% against the U.S. dollar. Dether has a market capitalization of $799,592.83 and $35,563.00 worth of Dether was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dether coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dether Coin Profile

Dether (DTH) is a coin. Dether’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Dether is /r/Dether and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dether is dether.io . Dether’s official Twitter account is @dether_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dether provides a platform that enables anyone to buy ether with cash and also has a map that provides physical stores nearby to spend it, just a mobile phone with internet access. Their token DTH is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. “

Dether Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dether should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dether using one of the exchanges listed above.

