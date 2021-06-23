Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Upgrades GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) to “Hold”

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

GSK has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Baader Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

NYSE:GSK traded up $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,926,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,402,784. The company has a market capitalization of $107.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.73. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12 month low of $33.26 and a 12 month high of $42.40.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 16.01%. Equities analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $392,064,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 62,935,758 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,316,036,000 after buying an additional 17,935,102 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,889,711 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $709,866,000 after buying an additional 2,271,163 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,021,985 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $607,515,000 after buying an additional 495,391 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,668,499 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,379,000 after buying an additional 1,225,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,988,121 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,335,000 after buying an additional 193,847 shares in the last quarter. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

