Deutsche eMark Price Tops $0.0034 on Exchanges (DEM)

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 23rd. Deutsche eMark has a market capitalization of $180,091.79 and approximately $103.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Deutsche eMark coin can currently be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Deutsche eMark has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded down 38.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000285 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000030 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Version (V) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Deutsche eMark Coin Profile

DEM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here . Deutsche eMark’s official website is deutsche-emark.de

According to CryptoCompare, “Deutsche eMark is an open source peer-to-peer digital Internet currency. Deutsche eMark stands for fast and secure payments to anyone around the world who has an eMark Wallet. Therefore no banks are required and the fees are low and simple to understand. “

Deutsche eMark Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deutsche eMark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deutsche eMark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Deutsche eMark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

