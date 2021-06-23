Deutsche Lufthansa (LHA) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR: LHA) recently:

6/22/2021 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €11.00 ($12.94) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/21/2021 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €5.90 ($6.94) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/16/2021 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €8.50 ($10.00) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/15/2021 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €4.47 ($5.26) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/15/2021 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €8.10 ($9.53) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/15/2021 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €10.00 ($11.76) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/15/2021 – Deutsche Lufthansa had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

6/15/2021 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €10.00 ($11.76) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/15/2021 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €11.00 ($12.94) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/8/2021 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €8.10 ($9.53) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/28/2021 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €7.00 ($8.24) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €11.00 ($12.94) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Deutsche Lufthansa had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

5/3/2021 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €9.90 ($11.65) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €4.47 ($5.26) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €7.00 ($8.24) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €7.00 ($8.24) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €8.50 ($10.00) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Deutsche Lufthansa had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

4/29/2021 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €5.45 ($6.41) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €10.00 ($11.76) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €9.40 ($11.06) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €11.00 ($12.94) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

LHA opened at €10.12 ($11.90) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €10.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 762.52. Deutsche Lufthansa AG has a 52-week low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a 52-week high of €12.96 ($15.25).

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

