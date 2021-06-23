Deutsche Post AG (FRA:DPW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Deutsche Post AG (FRA:DPW) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €58.82 ($69.19).

A number of analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €56.09 ($65.99) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

Shares of DPW opened at €57.48 ($67.62) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €52.54. Deutsche Post has a 52 week low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 52 week high of €41.32 ($48.61).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.