Deutsche Post (ETR:DPW) Trading 0.4% Higher

Deutsche Post AG (ETR:DPW)’s stock price traded up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €57.52 ($67.67) and last traded at €57.48 ($67.62). 2,035,395 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €57.25 ($67.35).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of €52.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.25, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $71.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.82.

Deutsche Post Company Profile (ETR:DPW)

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

