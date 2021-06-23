Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Earns “Hold” Rating from DZ Bank

Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at DZ Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on DWHHF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Deutsche Wohnen to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Warburg Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Wohnen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Shares of DWHHF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,087. Deutsche Wohnen has a twelve month low of $44.99 and a twelve month high of $91.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

