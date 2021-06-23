Developed International Equity Select ETF (NYSEARCA:RNDM) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Developed International Equity Select ETF (NYSEARCA:RNDM)’s stock price shot up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $56.58 and last traded at $56.58. 235 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.74.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.05.

