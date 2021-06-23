DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 557,273 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 53,762 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.58% of DexCom worth $199,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in DexCom by 141.2% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 82 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in DexCom by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in DexCom during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in DexCom by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DXCM. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $449.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays started coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $461.19.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $427.51 on Wednesday. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $305.63 and a 12 month high of $456.23. The company has a market capitalization of $41.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.83 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $379.85.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The business had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.67 million. As a group, research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $896,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,129 shares of company stock worth $19,255,582 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

