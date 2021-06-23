DEXTools (DEXT) Price Tops $0.22

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 23rd. In the last seven days, DEXTools has traded 21.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DEXTools coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000682 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DEXTools has a total market cap of $22.49 million and approximately $319,001.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00053742 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003527 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00020494 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.82 or 0.00597834 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00039685 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00077613 BTC.

DEXTools Coin Profile

DEXTools (DEXT) is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 149,703,840 coins and its circulating supply is 101,158,943 coins. DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . DEXTools’ official website is www.dextools.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

DEXTools Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEXTools should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEXTools using one of the exchanges listed above.

