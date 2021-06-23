DFSocial Gaming (DFSOCIAL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.08 Million

DFSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded up 9.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. In the last week, DFSocial Gaming has traded down 25% against the dollar. One DFSocial Gaming coin can currently be purchased for $143.87 or 0.00430154 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DFSocial Gaming has a market cap of $1.08 million and approximately $14,886.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002992 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00046974 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.31 or 0.00111558 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.89 or 0.00173092 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000183 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,486.31 or 1.00117188 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002669 BTC.

DFSocial Gaming Coin Profile

DFSocial Gaming was first traded on December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

DFSocial Gaming Coin Trading

