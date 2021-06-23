DG Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in COVA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COVAU)

DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of COVA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COVAU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in COVA Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $635,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in COVA Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $2,589,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in COVA Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $440,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in COVA Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in COVA Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $100,000.

OTCMKTS COVAU traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,095. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.03. COVA Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

COVA Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

