DG Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:LGACU)

DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:LGACU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 150,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth about $150,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth about $150,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth about $276,000.

OTCMKTS LGACU remained flat at $$10.00 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,147. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.00. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

