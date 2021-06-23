DG Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Cartesian Growth Co. (OTCMKTS:GLBLU)

DG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. (OTCMKTS:GLBLU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 260,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLBLU. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth in the first quarter worth $6,219,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cartesian Growth in the first quarter valued at $3,436,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Cartesian Growth during the 1st quarter worth $2,488,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Cartesian Growth during the 1st quarter worth about $1,990,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Cartesian Growth in the 1st quarter valued at about $498,000.

Shares of Cartesian Growth stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $9.97. 1,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,720. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.98. Cartesian Growth Co. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.35.

Cartesian Growth Corporation, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

