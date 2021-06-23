DG Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL)

DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COOL. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $489,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $899,000.

Get Corner Growth Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ COOL remained flat at $$9.74 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 7,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,210. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.49 and a 52-week high of $10.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.75.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Corner Growth Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corner Growth Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.