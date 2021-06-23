DG Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 200,000 SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SPTKU)

DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SPTKU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,988,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in SportsTek Acquisition in the first quarter worth $106,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of SportsTek Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $279,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SportsTek Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $295,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SportsTek Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $379,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in SportsTek Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $407,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS SPTKU remained flat at $$10.00 on Wednesday. 9,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,273. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.00. SportsTek Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40.

SportsTek Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

