DG Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 399,200 HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCAQ)

DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCAQ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 399,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,992,000. HealthCor Catalio Acquisition comprises approximately 1.0% of DG Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. DG Capital Management LLC owned 1.93% of HealthCor Catalio Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in HealthCor Catalio Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $10,000,000. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in HealthCor Catalio Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $2,000,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in HealthCor Catalio Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $1,525,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in HealthCor Catalio Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,000,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of HealthCor Catalio Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $982,000. 70.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HCAQ traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.74. The stock had a trading volume of 3,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,062. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.87. HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.48 and a 12-month high of $11.00.

HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

