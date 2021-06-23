DG Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 200,000 Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:ARKIU)

DG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:ARKIU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,693,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit during the first quarter worth approximately $2,964,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit during the first quarter worth approximately $1,835,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit during the first quarter worth approximately $5,777,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit during the first quarter worth approximately $1,482,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS ARKIU traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.22. 11,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,800. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.05. Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $11.49.

