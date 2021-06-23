DG Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 250,000 Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRM)

DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,415,000. DG Capital Management LLC owned 2.93% of Clarim Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Clarim Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $966,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clarim Acquisition stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $9.70. 1,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,044. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.74. Clarim Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $9.99.

Clarim Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

