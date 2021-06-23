DG Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 450,000 Biotech Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BIOTU)

DG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Biotech Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BIOTU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,451,000. Biotech Acquisition comprises 1.1% of DG Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BIOTU. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Biotech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $2,615,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Biotech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,480,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Biotech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Biotech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Biotech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $247,000.

Shares of BIOTU traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.00. 44,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,385. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.01. Biotech Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $10.95.

Biotech Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

