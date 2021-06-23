DG Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

DG Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 69.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,000 shares during the period. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts makes up 2.7% of DG Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. DG Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $11,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,596,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $55,978,000. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,184,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,863,000 after purchasing an additional 939,962 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,827,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,980,000 after purchasing an additional 723,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,725,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WH traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.73. 10,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 732,657. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of -53.14 and a beta of 1.79. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $39.70 and a one year high of $78.13.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a positive return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.14%.

WH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.71.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH).

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.