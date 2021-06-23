DG Capital Management LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DBDR)

DG Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DBDR) by 68.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273,177 shares during the quarter. DG Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.70% of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBDR. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,185,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,662,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,539,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,487,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. bought a new stake in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $471,000.

DBDR traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.15. 11,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,269. Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.45 and a one year high of $10.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.10.

Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, media, and telecom industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

