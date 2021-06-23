DG Capital Management LLC Has $10.01 Million Stake in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP)

DG Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,088,636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 641,199 shares during the quarter. Blueknight Energy Partners comprises about 2.4% of DG Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. DG Capital Management LLC owned 7.45% of Blueknight Energy Partners worth $10,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Blueknight Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at $3,685,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 505,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 124,000 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 311,862 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 23,336 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Blueknight Energy Partners by 53,912.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 30,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Blueknight Energy Partners alerts:

BKEP remained flat at $$3.54 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,268. The stock has a market cap of $146.80 million, a PE ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 2.39. Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $4.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.61.

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $27.08 million for the quarter. Blueknight Energy Partners had a net margin of 34.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.62%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%.

About Blueknight Energy Partners

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt in the United States. As of March 4, 2021, it had 53 terminals located in 26 states. Blueknight Energy Partners G.P., LLC operates as a general partner of the company.

See Also: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.