DG Capital Management LLC Has $12.38 Million Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

DG Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Caesars Entertainment makes up about 3.0% of DG Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. DG Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Caesars Entertainment worth $12,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CZR. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 110.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

CZR traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.49. 63,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,236,618. The firm has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a PE ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 3.19. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $29.06 and a one year high of $113.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.34). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 42.64% and a negative return on equity of 53.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 259.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total transaction of $6,183,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,712,373.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total value of $2,208,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,000,786.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 137,520 shares of company stock worth $12,728,729. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

CZR has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Caesars Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.00.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

