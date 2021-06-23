DG Capital Management LLC Has $16.33 Million Holdings in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

DG Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,157,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,907 shares during the quarter. Everi makes up about 3.9% of DG Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. DG Capital Management LLC owned 1.31% of Everi worth $16,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everi during the fourth quarter worth about $12,784,000. Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Everi during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,752,000. Parian Global Management LP bought a new position in Everi in the fourth quarter worth about $6,962,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Everi by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,406,299 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $90,393,000 after buying an additional 389,971 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Everi by 605.4% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 419,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after acquiring an additional 359,682 shares in the last quarter. 88.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Everi alerts:

In other news, CFO Mark F. Labay sold 28,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $455,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Darren Simmons sold 14,584 shares of Everi stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $246,615.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,824 shares in the company, valued at $808,703.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

EVRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Everi from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Everi in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on Everi from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Everi from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Everi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.56.

Everi stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.74. 37,110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,307,905. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.47 and a 12-month high of $25.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -42.27 and a beta of 3.13.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. Everi had a negative return on equity of 13,310.05% and a negative net margin of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $139.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.64 million. Equities research analysts expect that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.