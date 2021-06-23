DG Capital Management LLC Invests $1.49 Million in Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIVU)

DG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIVU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Forum Merger IV in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Forum Merger IV in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in Forum Merger IV in the first quarter valued at about $742,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Forum Merger IV in the first quarter valued at about $743,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Forum Merger IV in the first quarter valued at about $950,000.

Get Forum Merger IV alerts:

Forum Merger IV stock remained flat at $$10.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 70 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,988. Forum Merger IV Co. has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $10.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.99.

Forum Merger IV Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMIVU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIVU).

Receive News & Ratings for Forum Merger IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forum Merger IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.