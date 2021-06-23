DG Capital Management LLC Invests $3.25 Million in Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM)

DG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 338,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,000. DG Capital Management LLC owned 2.78% of Marlin Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marlin Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marlin Technology during the first quarter valued at about $297,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Marlin Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Marlin Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $1,467,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Marlin Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $1,920,000.

Get Marlin Technology alerts:

Shares of Marlin Technology stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.70. 343,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,046. Marlin Technology Co. has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $10.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.71.

Marlin Technology Corporation is a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Hermosa Beach, California.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Marlin Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marlin Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.