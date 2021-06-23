DG Capital Management LLC Invests $4.19 Million in Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC)

DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 411,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,186,000. Noble Rock Acquisition comprises 1.0% of DG Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. DG Capital Management LLC owned approximately 5.66% of Noble Rock Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Noble Rock Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $1,017,000. 57.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NRAC traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.63. The stock had a trading volume of 5,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,025. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.71. Noble Rock Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and tech-enabled services sectors. Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

