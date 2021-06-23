DG Capital Management LLC Invests $9.55 Million in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL)

DG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,121,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,548,000. Full House Resorts makes up approximately 2.3% of DG Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. DG Capital Management LLC owned 3.29% of Full House Resorts at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Full House Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Full House Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Full House Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Institutional investors own 51.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FLL traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.13. 8,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,692. The stock has a market cap of $345.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 495.00 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.78. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $11.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 10.15 and a quick ratio of 10.10.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $42.21 million for the quarter. Full House Resorts had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 1.69%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FLL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Full House Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Full House Resorts from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Full House Resorts Company Profile

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, invests in, operates, manages, and leases casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 750 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and a 129-guest-room hotel; an on-site sportsbook, a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as oyster, casino, and beachfront bars; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

