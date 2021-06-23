DG Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

DG Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 62.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 334,529 shares during the period. DG Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCRX. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 389.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 362,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after buying an additional 288,104 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15,091.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 24,750 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,990,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,413,000 after acquiring an additional 334,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 6,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $92,671.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,371.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William P. Sheridan sold 71,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,076,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,426 shares of company stock worth $1,257,956 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BCRX. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Cowen raised their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.35.

BCRX traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.91. The company had a trading volume of 82,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,565,479. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $17.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 2.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.87.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $19.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.80 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 653.70% and a negative return on equity of 5,272.40%. Sell-side analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

